Who’s the Top Minnesota Vikings Player in the NFL’s Top 100?
Who's the top Minnesota Vikings Player in the NFL's Top 100 list that was just released?
The answer is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson who lands on the 2022 NFL Top 100 list at No. 17.
Clearly Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and some will argue he is the top wideout while others will argue he's top five and all that said, coming in at No. 17 seems quite fair.
Here is the complete list of players that made the 2022 NFL's Top 100 list.
