According to Dakota News Now, all of us who heat our homes through MidAmerican Energy should get ready to do some renovations on our budgets.

Word is, we could see bills that are double what we paid last fall and winter! A MidAmerican spokesman explains that natural gas prices have risen dramatically since last summer and that they have tried to shield customers from the impact but have not been successful.

The spokesman goes on to say that if customers are struggling to pay their monthly bills they should contact MidAmerican to "look at some options".

Higher home energy costs combined with higher prices on just about everything else mean reworking budgets for most people.

A Lutheran Social Services counselor Dawson Muska advises people to prioritize their wants and needs. Also because the holiday season is getting close, he advises putting money aside now.

The suggestion is to save a little money out of each check between now and then, so you'll have a bit extra to spend for the holidays. And if you need help, reach out for it.

You can check out Lutheran Social Services online or call 605-444-7500.

Source: Dakota News Now and Lutheran Social Services