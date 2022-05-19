How Much Will South Dakota Natural Gas Prices Increase?

Oh boy, here we go again! Another price increase is looming. This time it will affect your gas utility bill.

In a release sent out by MidAmerican Energy, the company is asking state regulators in South Dakota to approve a natural gas rate increase to support the investment of more than $100 million in its natural gas distribution system in the state.

Just how much of an increase is MidAmercian Energy asking for? This proposal points to a 6.4% rate increase. The request would raise residential customer gas rates by an average of $4.16 per month or $49.87 per year.

Just consider the next time you turn on your gas stove to fry some bacon. Or, put that 10th load of laundry in the dryer. Plus, all that hot water you enjoy.

“This rate adjustment will help us continue to provide safe natural gas service that our South Dakota customers rely on,” Nick Nation, MidAmerican Energy vice president of gas delivery, said. “We understand that any increase affects our customers, who have also been impacted by higher nationwide energy supply prices. However, this is necessary to help us serve rapidly growing areas in South Dakota, ensure we can continue to invest in safety enhancements, and it reflects our rising costs to provide a critical service.”

MidAmerican serves approximately 104,000 natural gas customers in 30 southeastern South Dakota cities, including Sioux Falls, Yankton, and Vermillion.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: