South Dakota Storm Summary Confirms 12 Tornadoes

Tornado photo by Janelle Uyeda/ Dakota News Now (with permission)

Last week a storm that raced from northern Nebraska and Iowa through eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota left a path of destruction from down trees and power lines to structural damage and the loss of life. Two people died during the May 12 storm.

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen issued a final report concluding that a total of 12 tornadoes have been confirmed.


 

Mike Tanner reports that an EF-2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 135 miles per hour dropped down a mile south of Gary, where a farmhouse lost its roof, along with most of the exterior walls on the main floor of the home.

Below is a list of other confirmed tornadoes:

City of Castlewood (EF-2, 120 mph peak winds)
Six miles west-northwest of Rayville (EF-1, 110 mph peak winds)
Five miles east of Dumont, Minnesota (EF-1, 100 mph peak winds)
Four miles SW of Norcross, Minnesota (EF-0, 80 mph peak winds)
One mile east-southeast of Turnerville (EF-1, 100 mph peak winds)
Seven miles south of Webster (EF-1, 100 mph peak winds)
Four miles west-southwest of Thomas (EF-1, 95 mph peak winds)
Three miles east-southeast of Estelline (EF-2, 120 mph peak winds)
Three miles north of Garden City (EF-1, 97 mph peak winds)
Four miles north-northwest of Naples (EF-0, 80 mph peak winds)
Five miles north-northeast of Raymond (EF-0, 80 mph peak winds)

Source: Mike Tanner

