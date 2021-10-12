Frankie Says ‘Major October Storm’ To Hit South Dakota

Frankie MacDonald is an amateur meteorologist from Nova Scotia Canada. He has been keeping us all safe for years with his weather announcements.

Frankie has a Youtube channel with over 260,000 subscribers. He watches weather all over the world and then posts his signature "Be Prepared" weather warnings to keep us all safe.

Frankie put up this video saying we'd better "Be Prepared" for a Major Storm that is on its way for South Dakota on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Frankie states that "it will bring 50+ mm of Wind-Driven Rain and Winds will be Very Strong Especially in Rapid City South Dakota and Sioux Falls South Dakota.

It will bring Down Power Lines and Snapping Tree Branches in Half and it will bring Howling Winds with A lot of Rain in Rapid City South Dakota and North Dakota Border and Wyoming Border.

Power will Be Knocked out and It will Cause the Sewers to Back Up on the Streets and it will bring a lot of Puddles on Streets and the Low-Pressure System is Intensifying And it will Bring a lot of Wind-Driven Rain in South Dakota Especially in Rapid City South Dakota and Sioux Falls South Dakota.

People in South Dakota Be Prepared to Have your Rubber Boots Rain Coats and Rain Suits Ready when you go outside wear your rain gear Rubber Boots and Rain Coats to Keep you Dry.

Order your Pizzas and Chinese Food and Buy Cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your Grocery Shopping Don't Wait Until the Last minute do it right now!"

To clarify Frankie is a beloved amateur meteorologist. For the latest up-to-date weather information check with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. And...Be Prepared!

