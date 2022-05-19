Wynonna Judd To Bring Big Names To Sioux Falls

It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Still, fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour.

During the "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" tribute show on CMT, Wynonna tells the audience at the Ryman Auditorium and at home the show must go on. It's what her mom would have wanted. The fans of The Judds also impacted her decision. "I will continue to sing. I made a decision, and I decided to share it on national television. After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you would want,” says Wynonna.

So what will The Judds: The Final Tour look like in Sioux Falls? Well since Wynonna's major announcement about continuing the show, she's added an extra concert date in Kentucky to the list. Plus...there are some heavy hitters that are going to join her for the ride.

The Judds: The Final Tour Will Be the "Ultimate Girls Night Out"

According to a recent press release, Wynonna is "transforming" The Judds: The Final Tour into the "Ultimate Girls Night Out." Not only will the Sioux Falls audience see Martina McBride, but also maybe an appearance from one of these artists: Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood! These are just the first names so far. More names are expected to be announced at a later date.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is proud to celebrate Naomi Judd's life and legacy on Friday, October 7th, in Sioux Falls. Tickets are still available for The Judds: The Final Tour in Sioux Falls.

