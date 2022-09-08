Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls

It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour.

During the "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" tribute show on CMT,  Wynonna tells the audience at the Ryman Auditorium and at home the show must go on. It's what her mom would have wanted. The fans of The Judds also impacted her decision. "I will continue to sing. I made a decision, and I decided to share it on national television. After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you would want,” says Wynonna.

So what will The Judds: The Final Tour look like in Sioux Falls? Well since Wynonna's major announcement about continuing the show, she's added an extra concert date in Kentucky to the list. Plus...there is a huge artist joining her in Sioux Falls.

Ashley McBryde is making her Sioux Falls debut with Wynonna on the The Judds: The Final Tour. Martina McBride will also be a very special guest. Wynonna totally transformed The Judds: The Final Tour into the "Ultimate Girls Night Out."

Ashley McBryde is known for her songs like "One Night Standards," "A Little Drive Bar in Dahlonega," and "Girl Goin' Nowhere." She's also been on the road with Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Cagle.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is proud to celebrate Naomi Judd's life and legacy on Friday, October 7th in Sioux Falls. Tickets are still available for The Judds: The Final Tour in Sioux Falls.

