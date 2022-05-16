Wynonna Will Continue With Fall Tour and Is Coming To Sioux Falls

It's been a difficult couple of weeks for Wynonna Judd and her sister Ashley Judd. The sisters made the shocking announcement that their mother, Naomi Judd unexpectedly passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30th. The sisters shared the music icon lost her battle with mental illness.

In the midst of all this sadness, Wynonna and Naomi were preparing to go on tour together this fall for The Judds: The Final Tour. The mother-daughter duo even got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame to honor the pair's legendary career together.

It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family. Still, fans of The Judds questioned if the 10-date concert tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shares on national television that she will continue on with The Judds: The Final Tour. During the "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" tribute show on CMT, Wynonna tells the audience at the Ryman Auditorium and at home the show must go on. It's what her mom would have wanted. The fans of The Judds also impacted her decision. "I will continue to sing. I made a decision, and I decided to share it on national television. After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you would want,” says Wynonna.

Live at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, October 7th, Sioux Falls is proud to welcome The Judds: The Final Tour. Tickets are still available for this incredible show to honor Naomi and her legacy with The Judds.



You can watch highlights from the "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" tribute show here.

