Why This Week is a Totally Memorable Week in Minnesota Vikings History

The Vikings made news Monday for firing both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, but did you know this week is one of the most memorable in team history?

The week of January 10th is FILLED with memorable events and activities in the history of the Minnesota Vikings. As we know, the team made news here in 2022 by announcing they were 'moving in a new direction' on Monday-- one without Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer.

But January 10th was also the date in team history on which the Vikings introduced not one, but TWO new coaches, 10 years apart. First, on January 10th, 1992-- the same year the Mall of America first opened-- the Vikings unveiled Dennis Green as their new head coach, taking over from Jerry Burns.

And then, ten years later, the Vikings picked January 10th, 2002, to formally introduce Mike Tice as head coach of the team, taking over for the afore-mentioned Dennis Green, who was asked to leave during a losing 2001 season. (Tice had been named interim coach for the last game of the 2001 season, against the Baltimore Ravens before being permanently appointed to the job.)

However, if you go WAY back in history, all the way to January 10th, 1970, you'll find that's the date the Vikings took on the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV. The game, which was played at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, was the Vikings' first appearance in the big game and would be the first of four Super Bowl losses the team would suffer in the '70s.

And, a rather ominous sign of the Vikings' ill-fated fortunes in the big game might have been foretold when this hot air balloon, carrying a Vikings mascot, crashed into the stands before the game. Can you imagine something like that happening before the Super Bowl these days?!? Check out the amazing video below (The balloon part starts at 24 into the video.)