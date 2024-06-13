Former South Dakota St OC Jason Eck Earns Extension at Idaho

Jason Eck has helped put Vandal football back on the map, and the school is now rewarding him with a contract extension.

Eck, who was hired back in December of 2021, has guided the program to a 16-9 record over his first two seasons, including a very strong Big Sky Conference mark of 12-4.

Most importantly, Eck has brought the program back to relevance and back to the postseason, as the Vandals have made back-to-back FCS playoff appearances.

Get our free mobile app

Eck had his first non-GA coaching job at Idaho back in 2004-05 before eventually making his way to Brookings to serve as South Dakota State's Offensive Line Coach.

Eck served in that role for three seasons before he was promoted to Offensive Coordinator under then Head Coach John Stiegelmeier.

Here are the details of Eck's new deal with the Vandals:

The third-year Vandal front man and Idaho announced a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season, guaranteeing long term stability for a program that has made consecutive Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs the last two years, for the first time since 1994-95. Eck's initial contract in 2022 had a base salary of $175,000 with incentives making the maximum pay worth more than $375,000 per year. His new contract will still have a base salary of $175,000, but incentives bump the maximum to $462,000, along with a buyout of a $525,000, according to the Spokesman-Review and Pullman Radio.

It's a well-earned extension for Eck who has guided the Vandals to back-to-back winning seasons.

Prior to his arrival, the Vandals as a program hadn't accomplished that feat since 1998-99.

The Vandals open the 2024 season with a pair of marquee road matchups right out of the gate. Idaho takes on Oregon in Eugene on Saturday, August 31st before heading East to take on Wyoming in Laramie the following week.

Sources: Yahoo Sports and Jason Eck Wikipedia