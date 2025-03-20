Minnesota Vikings Add Former QB to Defensive Coaching Staff

The Minnesota Vikings had a couple of vacancies on their coaching staff to address after recent departures and made a few notable hires on Thursday.

First, the Vikings added Jordan Traylor to the offensive staff as the team's new Assistant Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Quarterbacks Coach.

Traylor takes the position vacated by Grant Udinski, who left to join the Jaguars coaching staff under Liam Coen this offseason. Traylor was most recently employed by the New Orleans Saints.

The other hire on Thursday might be a trip down memory lane for some. Charlie Frye was hired as a defensive assistant under Brian Flores.

Frye was a quarterback in the league in the mid 2000s, and had several stops along the way in a short career:

Frye was a Browns third-round pick in 2005 and played 26 games with 23 starts from 2005-2009. He was traded after one start in 2007 to the Seahawks, appearing in a pair of games for the team in 2008. He then started three games for the Raiders in 2009. Frye completed 62 percent of his career passes for 4,154 yards with 17 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores previously worked with Frye on the Dolphins in 2021.

The Vikings have been the biggest buyers on the open free agent market this offseason. On Wednesday night, the team agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Rondale Moore and might not be done adding to the roster prior to April's draft.

Minnesota currently holds just four picks in this year's draft, and picks #24 overall in Round One.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

