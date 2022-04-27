I have a lot of random thoughts sometimes when I can't sleep on Sunday nights.

Maybe it's the Sunday Scaries, maybe my sleep rhythm gets out of wack over the weekend, or maybe I'm just weird.

Whatever the reason, I had a really strange thought pop into my head when I couldn't sleep Sunday night, "Why were there so many kid/animal movies in the 90s?"

Usually, a kid was somehow best friends with an animal. Sometimes the animal could talk, sometimes they didn't. The animal companions really ran the gamut from dogs and cats to gorillas and whales.

What I realized taking this trip down memory lane? As a pre-pubescent girl, I thought most of these young actors were cute. I guess the animals were cute too.

How many of these do you remember?

90s Kid/Animal Movies

