Wild Ship Fiala West, Acquire Pick and Former Gopher

It seemed at times a foregone conclusion that Kevin Fiala had played his last game with the Minnesota Wild when the season came to an end.

On Wednesday, the veteran was officially traded, having his rights acquired by the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 1st round pick and a former area standout.

Per Michael Russo on Twitter:

It's tough news for Wild fans, as the team will part ways with the veteran that posted 79 goals in just over 3 seasons with the team.

Last season, Fiala finished with 33 goals in 82 games played, and trailed only Kirill Kaprisov (108) in total points, finishing with 85.

The former first-round pick of the Predators will now take aim at a leadership role with his new team in Los Angeles.

As for the return in the trade, the Wild will get a premier pick in this year's draft, and also landed former University of Minnesota captain Brock Faber.

Faber will add help on the defensive side for the Wild, and it will be a return home for the Maple Grove native.

The 2022 NHL Draft will begin on Thursday, July 7th.

