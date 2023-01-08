Will the Minnesota Timberwolves Make the Playoffs in 2023?

Will the Minnesota Timberwolves make the NBA playoffs in 2023?

Get our free mobile app

That is a question that actually could have been laughed at back in July of 2022 as the Wolves traded for Rudy Gobert but watching the Timberwolves in the first part of the season, it may be a realistic problem for Minnesota.

The Wolves started off slow and have continued to be a up and down team.

Some of that lack of success stems from the injuries to numerous players including Karl-Anthony Towns who continues to be sidelined along with the lack of continuity on the floor.

Currently, the Wolves are in the 11th spot of the Western Conference standings and sit 7.5 games out of first place.

Now that there are 10 teams that essentially make the postseason with the play in games, there is a very good likelihood Minnesota will advance to the postseason once KAT returns, but it wont be as easy as many expected.

Minnesota is going to have to figure out who the No.1 option is offensively, they are going to have to play better defense and that includes Gobert and ultimately string some wins together to move up the standings.

So to answer the original question, YES, the Minnesota Timberwolves will likely make the playoffs, but they need to move in a winning direction sooner rather than later.