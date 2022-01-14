Winter Storm Warning / Winter Weather Advisory Sioux Falls Area

Heavy Snow, Ice, and Wind will be impacting the Sioux Falls tri-state area on Friday. Be prepared for a return to winter!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Sioux Falls area while a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for other areas.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lincoln, Lake, and Minnehaha counties until Midnight tonight.

Snow totals in this area could be from 4 to 6 inches. Winds will be gusting as high as 35 mph.

Light freezing rain is also falling in the area causing very slippery conditions.

Areas of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa could see heavier amounts of snow with totals up to 12 inches.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of Lincoln, Kingsbury, Brookings, Moody counties in South Dakota along with the Iowa counties of Lyon, Murray, and Cottonwood plus the Minnesota counties of Nobles, Jackson, Pipestone, and Rock.

Snow amounts in these areas could reach 6 to 12 inches with gusty winds and tough travel conditions.

The NWS forecast for Sioux Falls...

Friday: Snow, mainly after 7am. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Temperature rising to near 30 by noon, then falling to around 22 during the remainder of the day. Blustery, with an east southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Friday Night: Snow, mainly before 9pm. Patchy blowing snow before 2am. Low around 1. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.