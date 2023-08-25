Wounded Veterans Hunt Hosted By Wings of Valor Lodge

Just outside of Parker, South Dakota is a section of land with healing powers. The healing comes to those who have endured more than what the average person can imagine. It brings support, friendship, and renewal.

Wings of Valor(Used with permission) Wings of Valor(Used with permission) loading...

The Wings of Valor Lodge is a pheasant and deer hunting lodge retreat for veterans of all military branches of the United States. Those who welcome the hurt, broken, and lost vets know firsthand why they come. Staff members are disabled veterans themselves.

As the only fully accessible hunting lodge in the state, Wings of Valor Lodge has the support of dozens of donors and volunteers who are ready to fully assist guests during their stay.

Get our free mobile app

From the time of arrival, through a day of successful hunting, to an evening of making new friends, a weekend surrounded by fellow wounded and disabled vets is a long-lasting happy memory they will never forget.

Facebook Facebook loading...

To continue providing lifetime experiences, Wings of Valor is hosting Gunning For Our Heros on Thursday, September 7. Tickets for an exciting day will include a Tower Hunt, a 5-station shoot, a lodge tour, demonstrations, entertainment, a delicious baby-back rib meal, and live and silent auctions.

All funds will assist round trip travel expenses for veterans, and the cost of hunting and lodging during their stay.

Wings of Valor(Used with permission) Wings of Valor(Used with permission) loading...

Wings of Valor's mission: “Supporting those who have served by providing a gathering place to motivate and empower disabled Veterans in the outdoors with a sustainable vision for future soldiers.”

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]