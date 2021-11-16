WWE Supershow Coming to Sioux Falls

Wrestling fans, get ready to give a rowdy welcome to WWE Raw and SMACKDOWN superstars on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Sioux Falls. The wrestling event with be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Who's coming to this epic showdown? Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SMACKDOWN Tag Team Champions the USOS vs Drew McIntyre & The New Day! WWE Championship match Big E vs Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins; plus, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, and many more!

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 19 at 10:00 AM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Box Office or Ticketmaster. Mega-Fan presales will begin Wednesday, November 17 at 10:00 AM - Thursday, November 18 at 10:00 PM.

Fans can get pre-sale code by following @premier_center on Instagram or Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Facebook.

According to Wikipedia, WWE roots can be traced back to the 1950s. After decades of thrilling fans, the WWE Network reached a million subscribers and was the first sports network to do so.

