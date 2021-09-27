You Can Help Pick Sioux Falls’ ‘Seven Wonders’

When you think about all of the things that make Sioux Falls so special, the list can be quite lengthy.

But what if you had to narrow it down to just a select few places that define South Dakota's largest city?

The folks at Pigeon 605 are attempting to do just that and they want your help.

They have listed two dozen uniquely Sioux Falls locales as a starting point for the ultimate 'Seven Wonders of Sioux Falls' list:

Veterans Park

Sanford Sports Complex

Courthouse Clocktower

Outdoor Campus

Lake Lorraine

Great Plains Zoo

Kirby Dog Park

Arc of Dreams

Tuthill House and Gardens

State Theater

Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum

Japanese Gardens

Levitt Shell

Washington Pavilion

St. Joseph's Cathedral

Foundation Industrial Park

Bike Trail System

Falls Park

Pettigrew Museum

McKennan Park

Sculpture Walk

Denny Sanford Premier Center

USS South Dakota

Historic Downtown

If you choose to, you rank all 24 in order of your personal preference or you can just select your very own 'select seven'.

Pigeon 605 is a locally owned digital news organization serving South Dakotans and their nearby neighbors.

Their mission is to bring credible, personalized storytelling when and how you want it, about the places you live and the people who live there. They want to change how you think about local news – how it looks, what it covers, whose voices are included and how it can be used to change communities, connect communities and build communities.

Their goal is that you trust what your pigeon delivers and that you make time for what your pigeon delivers. In return, they’ll show sides of our community you didn’t know existed, make you smile, make you care, and help you feel a part of the place you’ve chosen to call home.

