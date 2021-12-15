You Must-See This Giant Minnesota Christmas Collection

You can never have too many Christmas trees, decorations, and lights during the holidays. However, there is one Christmas display in Minnesota that goes way beyond the classic light-up reindeer and giant colorful ornaments.

The Rock County Historical Center in Luverne, Minnesota has a Christmas collection that will literally blow you away. Imagine walking into a room lined with hundreds of nutcrackers of all shapes and sizes. Well, at the Rock County Historical Center you can see hundreds of nutcrackers just in time for the holiday season!

The Rock County Historical Center in Minnesota is home to not 100, not even 500, but to over 4,000 nutcrackers! Thanks to the members of the Rock County Historical Society, there is a grand total of 4,500 nutcrackers. These timeless artifacts range from Santas and various characters to all different types of occupations. According to its website, the nutcrackers are a "permanent exhibit of tastefully displayed nutcrackers. Nutcrackers of many shapes, sizes, and colors from all over the world are showcased." The holidays are the perfect time for visitors to see this giant display of nutcrackers.

Looking at all the nutcrackers just instantly brings out the Christmas spirit in one and all! There is even a fun scavenger hunt to go along with the nutcrackers. Rock County Historical Center explains that this scavenger hunt focuses on finding the names of 130 nutcrackers that are scattered all around the town of Luverne. There are actually different nutcracker themes that even take place throughout the year.

I remember as a little girl I wanted a nutcracker for Christmas. Sure enough, Santa listened to my Christmas wish, and I found a green nutcracker under the tree. He had black hair with a green and gold uniform with black boots and a red base. I still have this nutcracker and always think of this special memory every Christmas morning.

If you have a chance this holiday season, make the trip to Luverne to check out this magical Christmas collection!

