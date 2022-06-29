14 Open Practice Dates Announced For Vikings Training Camp

14 Open Practice Dates Announced For Vikings Training Camp

NFL Training Camp is right around the corner, and what better way to solidify your fandom and get an inside look at your favorite team than to attend an open practice?

Super fans and those of the more casual nature alike will have an opportunity to see the Minnesota Vikings up close and personal this summer, as the team has released its open practice dates.

There will be a total of 14 open practices, as fans will be afforded the opportunity to get a first-hand look at Kevin O'Connell's new squad.

This year's training camp for the Vikings will be held at the Twin Cities Orthopedic Center for the 5th time.

All told, it is the 62nd training camp in franchise history.

Per the official release from Vikings.com:

In 2022, the Vikings will host 9 padded practices and five unpadded sessions. Four unpadded practices will be free for all attendees, while eight padded sessions will be free for kids 17 and younger and $5 for adults.

Additionally, the Vikings will have the opportunity to practice against another strong NFL team, as they will host the San Francisco 49ers for a pair of practices ahead of their preseason contest:

The Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, leading up to their Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, Aug. 20, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Season ticket holders will have priority claim on tickets, but there are a ton of great options to get in and see the Vikings this summer. For more details, visit The Official Site.

Source: Minnesota Vikings Official Site

