The 2018-2019 NBA regular season is approaching this week and even though there is all kinds of drama in the Twin Ciites, the Timberwolves will take the court this week to begin a new season.

Now who will be on that roster all year is something that is still up for debate, but what isn't up for debate is the teams that the Twolves will be playing.

Here's a look at the entire 2018-2019 Minnesota Timberwolves schedule.

My prediction is that the Timberwolves make the playoffs for the second strait year regardless if Jimmy Butler is on the roster or not.

With the San Antonio Spurs clearly taking a step back after trading Kawhi Leonard and experiencing multiple injuries along with my assumption that the Jazz and Pelicans wont be playoff teams again this year, I believe there will be a spot for Minnesota in the postseason.

For fans, there are a lot of great home games to attend throughout the year too, including the Lakers and Warriors ascending on Target Center this season.

Time will tell what the ceiling will be for the Wolves, but one thing is clear, the NBA season is ready to rock and roll.