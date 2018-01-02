2018 NFC North Regular Season Opponents Finalized

We know that the current season isn't over yet for the Minnesota Vikings, but after Week 17 we can tell you who all the teams in the NFC North will face next season.

The NFL's current schedule rotation was set starting in the 2002 season. This rotation gives teams the opportunity to face each other every three years for teams within the same conference and every four years for teams in the other conference. Add in the six division games that are a standard each season, and two games against opponents from same conference divisions that are not on the rotation for that season, and the full slate can be determined.