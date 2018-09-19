2018 NFL Week 3 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

2018 NFL Week 3 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota and Green Bay are on separate networks this week leading to both games being shown, however fans of the Dallas Cowboys may be a bit disappointed.

In the early 12:00 PM window, The Packers and Redskins will be shown on FOX, while the single game on CBS this week will be the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. I'm sure there will be a lot of people flipping back-and-forth between both games.

FOX holds the doubleheader this week, but it will be another week where the "highlighted game" isn't shown in our market. Last week the Patriots-Jaguars game was passed in favor of the Raiders-Broncos with the local ties to Denver. This week the Cowboys-Seahawks game will not be available in Sioux Falls. A majority of NFC North territory stations have made the flip to the Bears-Cardinals game at 3:25

National games include the Jets-Browns on Thursday night, Patriots-Lions on Sunday night, and the week concludes with the Steelers-Buccaneers on Monday night.

NFL Week 3 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

  • Thursday, September 20: NY Jets @ Cleveland Browns, 7:20, NFL Network
  • Sunday, September 23: Green Bay @ Washington 12:00, FOX
  • Sunday, September 23: Buffalo @ Minnesota, 12:00, CBS
  • Sunday, September 23: Chicago @ Arizona, 3:25, FOX
  • Sunday, September 23: New England @ Detroit, 7:20, NBC
  • Monday, September 24: Pittsburgh @ Tampa Bay, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506SportsKTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List)

  • Arizona: 1
  • Atlanta: 1
  • Baltimore: 1
  • Buffalo: 1
  • Carolina: 1
  • Chicago: 3
  • Cincinnati: 1
  • Cleveland: 1
  • Dallas: 2
  • Denver: 1
  • Detroit: 2
  • Green Bay: 3
  • Houston:
  • Indianapolis:
  • Jacksonville:
  • Kansas City: 2
  • Los Angeles Chargers: 1
  • Los Angeles Rams: 1
  • Miami:
  • Minnesota: 3
  • New England: 1
  • New Orleans:
  • New York Giants: 1
  • New York Jets: 2
  • Oakland: 2
  • Philadelphia: 1
  • Pittsburgh: 2
  • San Francisco: 1
  • Seattle: 1
  • Tampa Bay: 1
  • Tennessee:
  • Washington: 1
Filed Under: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, NFL
Categories: Articles, Overtime, Sports

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls