The Minnesota Vikings will start the season with two straight road games before welcoming in the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2015.

Minnesota will open the season on the road in Cincinnati on September 12. This is the first time the Vikings have played in Cincinnati since 2013. The Vikings will follow that up with a road trip to Arizona as part of Week 2.

After two road games to open the year, the Vikings will host three straight home games against Seattle (Sept 26), Cleveland (October 3), and Detroit (October 10).

Get our free mobile app

Back-to-back road trips will feel normal for the Vikings this season. After the opening two weeks, Minnesota will face back-to-back road trips two more times through the season including a mid-season stretch of playing four of five games on the road.

Minnesota will have to wait to play the majority of its divisional games this season. The Vikings will play one division game (Week 5 vs. Detroit) in the first 10 weeks. Minnesota hosts Green Bay in Week 11, travel to Detroit in Week 13, travel to Chicago in Week 15, travel to Green Bay in Week 17, and end at home against Chicago in Week 18.

Other highlights include a Halloween Sunday Night Football home game against the Dallas Cowboys, a Thursday night home game against Pittsburgh, and a late-season matchup with the LA Rams.

2021 Minnesota Vikings Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 Sun, Sep 12 at Cincinnati 12:00 PM FOX

Week 2 Sun, Sep 19 at Arizona 3:05 PM FOX

Week 3 Sun, Sep 26 vs Seattle 3:25 PM FOX

Week 4 Sun, Oct 3 vs Cleveland 12:00 PM CBS

Week 5 Sun, Oct 10 vs Detroit 12:00 PM FOX

Week 6 Sun, Oct 17 at Carolina 12:00 PM FOX

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 Sun, Oct 31 vs Dallas 7:20 PM NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9 Sun, Nov 7 at Baltimore 12:00 PM FOX

Week 10 Sun, Nov 14 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:05 PM FOX

Week 11 Sun, Nov 21 vs Green Bay 12:00 PM FOX

Week 12 Sun, Nov 28 at San Francisco 3:25 PM FOX

Week 13 Sun, Dec 5 at Detroit 12:00 PM CBS

Week 14 Thu, Dec 9 vs Pittsburgh 7:20 PM FOX/NFL (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15 Mon, Dec 20 at Chicago 7:15 PM ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 16 Sun, Dec 26 vs Los Angeles Rams 12:00 PM FOX

Week 17 Sun, Jan 2 at Green Bay 7:20 PM NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18 Sun, Jan 9 vs Chicago 12:00 PM FOX