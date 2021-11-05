2021 South Dakota High School Football Championship Games
14 teams will head to Vermillion for the annual South Dakota high school football state championships. Here are this year's matchups.
Class 11AAA will feature a rematch from last year as Harrisburg and Brandon Valley will meet again. The Tigers defeated Lincoln 17-10, while Brandon Valley pulled away from O'Gorman in a 28-20 victory.
Last year's scheduled game between Tea Area and Pierre had a lot of hype behind it, but it never happened due to COVID-19. Fast forward one year later and the two teams will finally meet and it will be for a state championship. Tea Area held off a late run from Yankton to punch their ticket to the dome. Pierre beat Aberdeen Central 28-21.
Upsets highlighted the smaller classes on semifinal night. 11A will feature a battle of the Bulldogs as #1 Madison takes on #7 Milbank. Winner and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan will meet for the 11B championship.
9AA proved to be a wide-open class as the championship game will feature #9 Platte-Geddes and #11 Canistota/Freeman. 9A went chalk during the playoffs with the top two seeds advancing to the championship game. #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary and #3 Potter County both pulled off the "upset" wins in 9B to advance.
2021 South Dakota High School Football Championship Schedule
Thursday, November 11
- Class 9B: 10:00 AM - #3 Potter County (10-2) vs. #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-3)
- Class 9A: 1:00 PM - #1 Herreid/Selby Area (12-0) vs. #2 Howard (11-0)
- Class 9AA: 7:30 PM - #9 Platte-Geddes (9-2) vs. #11 Canistota/Freeman (7-4)
Friday, November 12
- Class 11B: 10:00 AM - #1 Winner (11-0) vs. #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (8-3)
- Class 11A: 2:00 PM - #1 Madison (11-0) vs. #7 Milbank (8-3)
- Class 11AA: 7:30 PM - #1 Tea Area (11-0) vs. #3 Pierre T.F. Riggs (9-2)
Saturday, November 13
- Class 11AAA: 7:30 PM - #1 Harrisburg (11-0) vs. #2 Brandon Valley (10-1)
Ticket information for all seven championship games can be found here.
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America