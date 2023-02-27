When and Where Are the South Dakota HS Basketball Tournaments?
It's just about time for the elite programs across the State of South Dakota to punch their respective tickets to the State Tournaments.
This season, there will be three different venues for both the Boys and Girls tournaments.
The Girls Tournament as always will take place first, from March 9-11th for all three classes.
Per SDHSAA.com, here are the locations of each class' tournament:
Class AA
Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls
Class A
Watertown Civic Arena, Watertown
Class B
Huron Arena, Huron
On the Boys side, it is formatted similarly with each class in it's own location:
Class AA
Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City
Class A
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls
Class B
Barnett Center (NSU), Aberdeen
The Boys tournament will be held March 16th through the 18th.
For the latest on the State Tournaments for each class, visit the link below.
Source: SDHSAA Official Site