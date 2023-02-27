When and Where Are the South Dakota HS Basketball Tournaments?

It's just about time for the elite programs across the State of South Dakota to punch their respective tickets to the State Tournaments.

This season, there will be three different venues for both the Boys and Girls tournaments.

The Girls Tournament as always will take place first, from March 9-11th for all three classes.

Per SDHSAA.com, here are the locations of each class' tournament:

Class AA

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls

Class A

Watertown Civic Arena, Watertown

Class B

Huron Arena, Huron On the Boys side, it is formatted similarly with each class in it's own location: Class AA Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City Class A Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls Class B Barnett Center (NSU), Aberdeen

The Boys tournament will be held March 16th through the 18th.

For the latest on the State Tournaments for each class, visit the link below.

Source: SDHSAA Official Site

