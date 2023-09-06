It's hard to believe, but we are already two weeks into the high school football season in our area.

Each and every week, the SD Media puts together a new set of rankings, and one Sioux Falls program has entered the poll after a strong week.

The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors didn't win their game last week but were narrowly edged out by Jefferson in Overtime.

Get our free mobile app

It was enough for the voters to take notice, as the Warriors make an appearance at #5 in Class AAA in this week's rankings:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1

2. Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2

3. O’Gorman 2-0 68 3

4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4

5. Washington 1-1 12 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1

2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2

3. Yankton 2-0 75 3

4. Watertown 2-0 48 4

5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Spearfish 6, Brookings 2.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1

2. West Central 2-0 86 2

3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3

4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4

5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2

5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 12, Tri-Valley 3.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2

3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4

5. Wall 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 6, Stanley County 3.

Class 9A

1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2

2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1

4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5

5. Philip 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 7, Gregory 6, Castlewood 2, Chester Area 1, Lyman 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1

2. De Smet 2-1 89 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4

4. Avon 2-1 27 3

5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Potter County 1.