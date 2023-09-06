Sioux Falls Washington Enters South Dakota Media High School Football Poll

Sioux Falls Washington Enters South Dakota Media High School Football Poll

TwoTwentyStudios ThinkStock

It's hard to believe, but we are already two weeks into the high school football season in our area.

Each and every week, the SD Media puts together a new set of rankings, and one Sioux Falls program has entered the poll after a strong week.

The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors didn't win their game last week but were narrowly edged out by Jefferson in Overtime.

Get our free mobile app

It was enough for the voters to take notice, as the Warriors make an appearance at #5 in Class AAA in this week's rankings:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1

2. Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2

3. O’Gorman 2-0 68 3

4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4

5. Washington 1-1 12 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1

2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2

3. Yankton 2-0 75 3

4. Watertown 2-0 48 4

5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Spearfish 6, Brookings 2.

 

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1

2. West Central 2-0 86 2

3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3

4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4

5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3.

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2

5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 12, Tri-Valley 3.

 

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2

3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4

5. Wall 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 6, Stanley County 3.

 

Class 9A

1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2

2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1

4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5

5. Philip 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 7, Gregory 6, Castlewood 2, Chester Area 1, Lyman 1.

 

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1

2. De Smet 2-1 89 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4

4. Avon 2-1 27 3

5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Potter County 1.

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro

Let's face it, some of the parking lots in the Sioux Falls metro are pretty hard to navigate. Sometimes it feels as though you're taking a risk driving through them on a busy day.

We made a list of some of the worst parking lots in the Sioux Falls Metro. Be extra careful while guiding your vehicle in these tricky lots.

Is the parking lot you dread driving in the most on this list? Take a look and find out.

 

Filed Under: Cavaliers, fb, Football, High School Sports, Jefferson, media, Poll, preps, Rankings, ranks, sd media, sd preps, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Warriors, Washington
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls