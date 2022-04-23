The 2022 Minnesota Twins season is underway and many people are still trying to figure out what the best options are in order to stream or watch the Twins on television.

With all the changes over the last few years, it can be helpful to know where you are able to watch Minnesota Twins games in 2022.

Bally Sports North is the network that will broadcast all television games for the Minnesota Twins in 2022, but it isn't as easy as it was before to get access to Bally Sports North.

In order to watch Twins games this year, you will need to access their games via satellite, cable, or streaming options.

DirecTV is the only option to stream the Twins on a traditional streaming method outside the Bally Sports App.

Additionally, if your television provider has Bally Sports North, you can access the games on the Bally Sports App and BallySports.com.

With a basic cable package from Vast Broadband and Midcontinent, you would get Bally Sports North and be able to watch the games as well.

Some may try to go with the MLB package that provides all games all year long for all teams, but those games are blacked out in Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota making it a great option for out of market games, but not for Twins games.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their 2022 schedule, and their current roster, you can visit their team website.

