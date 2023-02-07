2023 Augustana Football Schedule Revealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule.

The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.

In week two, the Vikings play the aforementioned nonconference game at Chadron State. The contest, slated for Sept. 9, is the first regular season nonconference opponent for AU since 2011 (Minnesota Duluth – Sept. 3, 2011) and is the first non-NSIC, nonconference opponent since 2009 when Augustana played Emporia State (Sept. 5, 2009).

On Sept. 16, the Vikings return to St. Paul, Minnesota, for the second-straight year for a contest at Concordia-St. Paul. The Vikings

The annual Viking Days contest is scheduled for Sept. 23 against MSU Moorhead. More on Viking Days can be found by clicking here.

Not leaving the City of Sioux Falls, the annual ‘Key to the City’ contest takes place Sept. 30 at Bob Young Field.

Augustana alum, Scott Underwood, brings Southwest Minnesota State to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Oct. 7.

The Vikings then begin a final stretch of five games where three of them are away from Kirkeby-Over Stadium. That stretch begins on October 14 at Winona State followed by a home contest with Minnesota State on Oct. 21.

The Vikings then travel to Wayne State and Northern State on consecutive weekends. The contest with the Wildcats is slated for Oct. 28 while the game with the Wolves is on November 4.

Augustana then closes the regular season by hosting Bemidji State on November 11.

All home games have a 1 p.m. kickoff and are played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com this spring for ticket information.

Full Schedule:

September 2 – UMary

September 9 – at Chadron State

September 16 – at Concordia-St. Paul

September 23 – MSU Moorhead (Viking Days)

September 30 – at Sioux Falls

October 7 – Southwest Minnesota State

October 14 – at Winona State

October 21 – Minnesota State

October 28 – at Wayne State

November 4 – at Northern State

November 11 – Bemidji State

