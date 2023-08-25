2023 College Football Opening Weekend, 7-Feature Games

Let's just call this a tease of what's to come. Still, football is BACK! With most of the 2023 college football season kicking off Labor Day Weekend, week 1 features seven games on Saturday.

The games listed below are all Football Bowl Subdivision matchups, and how to watch them.

Navy @ 13 Notre Dame 1:30 PM, (NBC), Aviva Stadium, Dublin

UTEP @ Jacksonville State 4:30 PM, (CBSSN), Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL

UMass @ New Mexico State 6:00 PM (ESPN), Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

Ohio @ San Diego State 6:00 PM (FS1), Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Hawai'i @ Vanderbilt 6:30 PM (SECN), FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

San José State @ 6 USC 7:00 PM (PAC12), Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Florida International @ Louisiana Tech 8:00 PM (CBSSN), Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA