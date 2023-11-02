Take a Look at the 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule
We're still working on way through an interesting 2023 Iowa Hawkeye Football season, but the Big Ten and the University announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of another strong season, and currently sit at 6-2, and are currently atop the Big Ten West standings.
With plenty of change in store both with the coaching staff in Iowa City as well as the conference as a whole, 2024 will look very different.
Iowa opens 2024 with three home non-conference contests before battling for Floyd of Rosedale on the road next season in Week 4.
Here's the complete schedule:
|Aug. 31
|Illinois State
|Sept. 7
|Iowa State
|Sept. 14
|Troy
|Sept. 21
|at Minnesota
|Sept. 28
|Bye
|Oct. 5
|at Ohio State
|Oct. 12
|Washington
|Oct. 19
|at Michigan State
|Oct. 26
|Northwestern
|Nov. 2
|Wisconsin
|Nov. 9
|at UCLA
|Nov. 16
|Bye
|Nov. 23
|at Maryland
|Nov. 29
|Nebraska
|Dec. 7
|Big Ten Championship Game
It's another tough road in 2024, one that includes road games at Minnesota, Ohio State, and UCLA, while hosting Wisconsin, Nebraska, Washington, and rival Iowa State.
Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are still very much focused on 2023, as they bring their 6-2 overall record to Chicago this weekend to battle the Northwestern Wildcats. The game from neutral site Wrigley Field kicks off at 2:30 on Saturday.
Source: Hawkeye Sports
