Take a Look at the 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule

Take a Look at the 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule

Getty Images

We're still working on way through an interesting 2023 Iowa Hawkeye Football season, but the Big Ten and the University announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes are in the midst of another strong season, and currently sit at 6-2, and are currently atop the Big Ten West standings.

With plenty of change in store both with the coaching staff in Iowa City as well as the conference as a whole, 2024 will look very different.

Get our free mobile app

Iowa opens 2024 with three home non-conference contests before battling for Floyd of Rosedale on the road next season in Week 4.

Here's the complete schedule:

Aug. 31Illinois State
Sept. 7Iowa State
Sept. 14Troy
Sept. 21at Minnesota
Sept. 28Bye
Oct. 5at Ohio State
Oct. 12Washington
Oct. 19at Michigan State
Oct. 26Northwestern
Nov. 2Wisconsin
Nov. 9at UCLA
Nov. 16Bye
Nov. 23at Maryland
Nov. 29Nebraska
Dec. 7Big Ten Championship Game

It's another tough road in 2024, one that includes road games at Minnesota, Ohio State, and UCLA, while hosting Wisconsin, Nebraska, Washington, and rival Iowa State.

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are still very much focused on 2023, as they bring their 6-2 overall record to Chicago this weekend to battle the Northwestern Wildcats. The game from neutral site Wrigley Field kicks off at 2:30 on Saturday.

Source: Hawkeye Sports

Iowa Born Sports Stars

What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State.

Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

Madden-isms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes

His legend knew no bounds. John Madden was, & remains, the biggest icon of American football. Here are 25 of his best quotes ever, also known as "Madden-isms".

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship

A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Filed Under: 2024 schedule, Big Ten, big ten west, CFB, College Football, Hawkeyes, ia, Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz, Schedule
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls