Take a Look at the 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule

We're still working on way through an interesting 2023 Iowa Hawkeye Football season, but the Big Ten and the University announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes are in the midst of another strong season, and currently sit at 6-2, and are currently atop the Big Ten West standings.

With plenty of change in store both with the coaching staff in Iowa City as well as the conference as a whole, 2024 will look very different.

Get our free mobile app

Iowa opens 2024 with three home non-conference contests before battling for Floyd of Rosedale on the road next season in Week 4.

Here's the complete schedule:

Aug. 31 Illinois State Sept. 7 Iowa State Sept. 14 Troy Sept. 21 at Minnesota Sept. 28 Bye Oct. 5 at Ohio State Oct. 12 Washington Oct. 19 at Michigan State Oct. 26 Northwestern Nov. 2 Wisconsin Nov. 9 at UCLA Nov. 16 Bye Nov. 23 at Maryland Nov. 29 Nebraska Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship Game

It's another tough road in 2024, one that includes road games at Minnesota, Ohio State, and UCLA, while hosting Wisconsin, Nebraska, Washington, and rival Iowa State.

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are still very much focused on 2023, as they bring their 6-2 overall record to Chicago this weekend to battle the Northwestern Wildcats. The game from neutral site Wrigley Field kicks off at 2:30 on Saturday.

Source: Hawkeye Sports

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

Madden-isms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes His legend knew no bounds. John Madden was, & remains, the biggest icon of American football. Here are 25 of his best quotes ever, also known as "Madden-isms". Gallery Credit: Scott Prather