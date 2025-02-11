The 2025 NFL Draft Order is Set. Here’s When Your Team Picks
The NFL Draft makes its first ever foray to Green Bay, Wisconsin this year, and we have the draft order set following the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
The last two dominoes to fall, the Chiefs and Eagles, will pick 31st and 32nd respectively.
Here's a look at the entire draft order for the first round:
1) Tennessee Titans
2) Cleveland Browns
3) New York Giants
4) New England Patriots
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
6) Las Vegas Raiders
7) New York Jets
8) Carolina Panthers
9) New Orleans Saints
10) Chicago Bears
11) San Francisco 49ers
12) Dallas Cowboys
13) Miami Dolphins
14) Indianapolis Colts
15) Atlanta Falcons
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Cincinnati Bengals
18) Seattle Seahawks
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Denver Broncos
21) Pittsburgh Steelers
22) LA Chargers
23) Green Bay Packers
24) Minnesota Vikings
25) Houston Texans
26) LA Rams
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) Detroit Lions
29) Washington Commanders
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Philadelphia Eagles
Next up on the NFL's schedule is the combine, which returns to Indianapolis this year, and runs from February 27th through March 2nd.
The announcement of compensatory draft picks will be shortly after the conclusion of the combine in early March.
