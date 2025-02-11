The 2025 NFL Draft Order is Set. Here’s When Your Team Picks

The NFL Draft makes its first ever foray to Green Bay, Wisconsin this year, and we have the draft order set following the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The last two dominoes to fall, the Chiefs and Eagles, will pick 31st and 32nd respectively.

Here's a look at the entire draft order for the first round:

1) Tennessee Titans

2) Cleveland Browns

3) New York Giants

4) New England Patriots

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

6) Las Vegas Raiders

7) New York Jets

8) Carolina Panthers

9) New Orleans Saints

10) Chicago Bears

11) San Francisco 49ers

12) Dallas Cowboys

13) Miami Dolphins

14) Indianapolis Colts

15) Atlanta Falcons

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Cincinnati Bengals

18) Seattle Seahawks

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Denver Broncos

21) Pittsburgh Steelers

22) LA Chargers

23) Green Bay Packers

24) Minnesota Vikings

25) Houston Texans

26) LA Rams

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) Detroit Lions

29) Washington Commanders

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Kansas City Chiefs

32) Philadelphia Eagles

Next up on the NFL's schedule is the combine, which returns to Indianapolis this year, and runs from February 27th through March 2nd.

The announcement of compensatory draft picks will be shortly after the conclusion of the combine in early March.

