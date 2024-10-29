Big Name Regional Foe Highlights 2025 South Dakota FB Schedule

The USD Coyote football program and their fans are still very much locked in on another successful season here in 2024.

But, on Tuesday, we got a glimpse into next year's slate as the official schedule for the Yotes was released.

An early season matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones is the headliner, and there's a lot to like on the 2025 schedule.

Here's the complete schedule with kickoff times understandably TBD:

2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(Home games are in bold)

Aug. 30 at Iowa State

Sept. 6 at Lamar (Texas)

Sept. 13 Northern Colorado

Sept. 20 Drake

Sept. 27 at North Dakota State*

Oct. 4 Murray State*

Oct. 11 at Indiana State*

Oct. 18 at Northern Iowa*

Oct. 25 Illinois State*

Nov. 1 North Dakota*

Nov. 8 South Dakota State*

Nov. 15 at Southern Illinois*

It's a lot of local and regional matchups early for USD, who will face off with Iowa State, Northern Colorado, and Drake within the first four weeks.

Lamar is the opponent in Week 2, a team that the Yotes just saw last season, a 35-6 win at home. Next year, USD will travel to Texas for the matchup.

The NDSU rivalry tilt will be early, a September 27th collision in Fargo, while the SDSU contest is earmarked for the second-to-last game on the season on November 8th.

If you're looking for advantages, it certainly could help that of the final four games (the playoff push), three of them are at home for the Yotes.

To view the entire article around the schedule release, visit the Coyotes official site below.

Source: GoYotes

