36 athletes from around Sioux Falls have been honored as part of the 2018 Track and Field Academic All-State Team.

State track and field begins this weekend (May 25-26) in the Rapid City area. Prior to the events, area athletes have been honored for their academics inside of the classroom.

In order to be eligible for the academic all-state list, athletes/managers must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA and have been involved in the program for at least three years. Coaches then nominate their athletes for the awards.

Sioux Falls Lincoln leads the metro conference teams with 10 total on the academic all-state list. Brandon Valley was right behind them placing nine, while O'Gorman has seven. Roosevelt and Washington both have five selections.

Brandon Valley (9):

Joshua Donahoe

Hannah Hendrick

Elizabeth Holmes

Felicity Klinkhammer

Braiden Petersen

Marya Schlitz

Arianna Stangohr

Haylee Waterfall

Max Wilde

Sioux Falls Lincoln (10)

Keegan Dykstra

Allison Engel

Courtney Klatt

Jack Meyers

Eliza Peters

Evgeni Radichev

Tiegen Salava

Jared Schroeder

Colin Schuller

Wini Yohana

Sioux Falls O’Gorman (7)

Lauren Crouch

Tres Jones

Elizabeth Ratzloff

T.J. Ripperda

Drake Schafer

Sam Sutcliff

Emily Wilde

Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5)

Rylee Amato

Jennifer Chatwell

Isaiah Lee

Lydia Pearson

Jayden Slaba

Sioux Falls Washington (5)

Haley Christopherson

Megan Etrheim

Carlie Kray

Brock Walker

Topher Zahn

All of these teams will be represented at the state track and field meet. Class AA will start in Sturgis on Friday before shifting over to Rapid City for the finals on Saturday. Sioux Falls Lincoln is the defending Class AA boys and girls state track and field champions.