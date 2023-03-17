ATLANTA – Augustana’s Aislinn Duffy has been named an honorable mention to the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division II All-America Team announced Friday. Duffy, a native of Rapid City, South Dakota, receives national recognition after earning NSIC South Division Player of the Year honors.

Duffy’s season was one for the record books as she led the NSIC with 12 double-doubles while ranking third with 17.2 points per game, second with 8.6 rebounds per game, and third with 3.8 assists per game.

She marked the Vikings’ first triple-double in a decade when she recorded 11 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds on Dec. 19 against Mount Marty.

She set the tone for the season as she poured in 33 points in her first game of the season against Missouri Western and followed with seven-straight games of double-digit points. On Feb. 4 at Upper Iowa, she again exploded for 30-plus points, this time a career-high 35 points which aided in her NSIC-best four Player of the Week honors.

She then closed the season with double-doubles in four of the final seven games while lead Augustana to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Duffy concludes her career ranked No. 15 in Augustana history with 1,363 points scored. Her 769 career rebounds rank her 9th all-time. In addition, her 7.8 rebounds per game average place her fifth on the all-time list while her 13.7 points per game place her seventh while playing 99 career games.

Duffy joins a list of WBCA honorees at Augustana, including Dana Nielsen, Saundra Zwach, Alison Adamson, Alex Feeney, Shaunteva Ashley, and Logan O’Farrell. All seven individuals were student-athletes under Dave Krauth who had just finished his final season coaching the Vikings.