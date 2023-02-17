Augie & USF Women Capture NSIC Wins, Duffy Double-Double

Only one regular season game remains for Northern Sun Conference teams. Both Sioux Falls schools will put a bow on the season Saturday.

The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State, 88-56, in the Sanford Pentagon Thursday. AU extends its record to 23-4 while standing at 17-4 in the NSIC.

SMSU moves to a 16-10 overall record while sitting at 13-10 in the loop. Aislinn Duffy recorded the 22nd double-double of her career and 10th of this season with 10 points and 10 rebounds in tonight’s contest.

The Vikings return to action for the final contest of the regular season at cross-town foe Sioux Falls on Saturday at 5:30 PM.

The University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team picked up a 70-66 victory over Wayne State Thursday securing a series split with the Wildcats.

Freshman Riley Moreland had a career night for the Cougars dropping 24 points while going 5-9 from the field and 12-13 from the line.

The Cougars return home this weekend to host Augustana for senior night. The men's game is scheduled for 3:30 PM this Saturday with the women's game to follow at 5:30 PM.