49ers’ Reuben Foster Charged in Assault Against Girlfriend

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence after being accused of attacking his girlfriend, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney said Foster was charged Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day in San Jose.

Prosecutors said the 24-year-old Foster attacked his girlfriend in February at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum.

The 28-year-old woman told responding officers that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times.

Foster was also charged with felony possession of an assault weapon and misdemeanor possession of a high-capacity magazine after officers found a Sig Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle in his home while investigating his girlfriend's domestic violence report.

If convicted on all charges, He faces up to 11 years in prison.

Foster could face discipline from the league for both infractions. The 49ers called the charges against Foster disturbing.

