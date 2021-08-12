5G Now Available in Sioux Falls from AT&T

Just a little over 3 months ago, there were only 38 cities in the U.S. that had AT&T 5G access. Today you can add Sioux Falls to that list which now amounts to 14,000 cities. Rapid City is now connected as well as others in Hanson, Kingsbury, Marshall, and Sully counties.

The AT&T 5G network is now live in the Sioux Empire for everyone, both consumers and businesses. The service uses a low-band spectrum that has a greater capacity to enable faster responses on capable devices. . So that means that your video chats are going to be more like you are standing right next to that person having a conversation. And that football game you want to watch? Just imagine yourself in the stadium.

In a recent release by AT&T, $80 million has been invested in the South Dakota wireless network including 25 new cell sites, additional network capacity, network upgrades, and small cells.

Get our free mobile app

What does Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken have to say?