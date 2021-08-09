6 Missouri Valley Football Teams Including SDSU in Top 25 Poll

The Missouri Valley Conference has proven to be the best FCS conference in the country and the latest preseason Top 25 reflects that sentiment.

On Monday, six Missouri Valley Conference teams landed in the preseason Top 25 poll including South Dakota State.

SDSU landed with the top spot from the MVC at No. 3 with North Dakota State right behind them at No. 4.

Get our free mobile app

Four more MVC teams made the Top 25, with Southern Illinois ending up with the seventh spot, UND at No. 8, UNI at No. 21 and Missouri State at No. 24.

South Dakota State was few seconds away from winning a National Title in the spring season and will be looking to get back and win this go around.

NDSU is bringing back a stacked roster and will be looking to add to their trophy case with others nipping at the heels.

It is going to be a loaded year in the Missouri Valley Conference and if the preseason poll is indicative of what we may see on Saturdays, each and every game is going to be a grind.

Sam Houston State came in at No. 1 after winning the title in the spring season and James Madison fell into the No. 2 spot above SDSU.

For more information on the MVC, their teams, their rosters and the upcoming 2021 schedule for all teams, you can visit their website.