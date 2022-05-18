This Summer will mark the 13th year of the 605 Summer Classic!

605 Magazine has been bringing this event to downtown Sioux Falls every Summer and it just keeps getting better.

Get our free mobile app

This year, 605 Summer Classic Beer & Music Festival will be on June 25, 2022 at 8th and Railroad from noon until 4 pm.

The day features unlimited beer tasting from 20 South Dakota breweries as well as food vendors, aerial performers, and live music. The music will be provided by DJ Chris Hintz and local headliner, Fine Mess.

Tickets are $40 at the gate for the beer-tasting wristband and all the festivities. There is also a $10 ticket option if beer tasting isn't your thing.

However, if you buy a ticket online early, tickets are only $30 for the unlimited beer tasting! But wait, there's more! You will also receive a one-of-a-kind 605 Summer Classic sticker at will call.

And mark your calendars for 605 Black Hills Classic! The 4th annual event will take place west river on September 10, 2022, in Spearfish.

605 Summer Classic