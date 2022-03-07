Sioux Falls Based Theatre Company Presents ‘Rabbit Hole’

Monstrous Little Theatre Company is a Sioux Falls-based theatre group. Their mission is to produce theatre that challenges and explores societal issues and facets of human nature.

This mission is continued in their latest production, Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire.

On the Monstrous Little Theatre Company website, Rabbit Hole is described as, "Becca and Howie Corbett have a picture-perfect family life in the suburbs of New York until a random, tragic accident takes the life of their four-year-old son. Soon after, Becca's younger, irresponsible sister, Izzy, announces that she is pregnant: there will now be a new child in the family."

Rabbit Hole consists of an entirely local cast and crew!

Director: Kim Bartling

Assistant Director: Tristan Chasing Hawk

Becca: Mindy Brunmaier

Howie: Nathan Sparks

Nat: Beth Olsen

Izzy: Debbi Jones

Jason: Ezra Hunter

Rabbit Hole shows are on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 p.m.

The two shows of Rabbit Hole are taking place in the 8th & Railroad event room. Beer from Remedy Brewing will be served before the show and during intermission.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased, here.

