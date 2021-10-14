7 SDSU & #21 USD Pack Their Bags

After a Jackrabbit loss and Coyote win, these two MVFC teams are on the road this weekend.

The USD Coyotes (4-2) are back in the national rankings, jumping to #21 after a Dakota Dome win over North Dakota last weekend. USD has outscored its five FCS foes 125-31 in the first half of each game. Averaging 289 yards per game, the Yotes also have kicker Mason Lorber riding an eight-field goal streak.

An update from Coach Bob Nielson, starting cornerback Myles Harden will be out for an extended period due to an injury he suffered late in the game against North Dakota. Harden is the team's fourth-leading tackler and led the FCS in passes defended during the spring.

South Dakota travels to Cedar Falls, Iowa this Saturday to face #16 Northern Iowa (3-2). The kickoff is 4:00 PM. The game will be streamed online on ESPN+.

#7 SDSU will also pack their bags for a road trip to Macomb, Illinois to face the Fighting Leathernecks of Western Illinois (1-5) this Saturday.

The two-point conversion gamble didn't pay off for the Jackrabbits last weekend, and that tough loss to Southern Illinois is still sitting heavy on the team.

An incredible effort with over 559 total yards needs to carry over this week for Walter Payton Award candidate Pierre Strong, Jr. who topped the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season and the 14th time in his career.

Saturday's game will be on ESPN+. at noon.