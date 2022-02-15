Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!



If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Get our free mobile app

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …