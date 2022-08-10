Chips From South Dakota Town Better Than Minnesota Town’s Chips

You know how it is when you meet your soulmate? Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little quieter, a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder.

That was exactly how it was, the first time someone suggested that I try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips. I can't be sure, but I think I even heard a small angel choir, singing quietly.

They are the perfect combo of sweet and savory. Not too salty and that absolutely perfect kettle-cooked crunch. Sometimes you're lucky enough to get one that is a smidge browner than the rest and that is the true treasure in the bag!

Back in 2016 when the family-owned Clark, South Dakota, business suffered a devastating fire, Dakota Style Chip lovers like me went through a mourning period that lasted until the first day I saw them back on the shelves this year. I guess I had almost given up hope that they would come back.

Sunflower seeds and kernels have become a significant percentage of Dakota Style's business. You'll find flavors as diverse as salted caramel and bacon. But to me, there will always be one love and that is my Honey-Mustard chips.

Dakota Style Jalapeño & Honey Mustard Potato Chips Patty Dee and Canva loading...

This is not really all that surprising, given that these morsels of deliciousness are manufactured in a community that grows its own potatoes and throws the tremendously fun bash (or maybe I should have said "mash") Clark Potato Days!

Famous across the country for the hilarious "Mashed Potato Wrestling" event. And Potato Days, wouldn't be Potato Days without a "Mashed Potato-Eating" contest!

I included the Jalapeño Chips in the photo because the guy I hang out with every morning (Ben) loves those.

Old Dutch Chips are made in Roseville, Minnesota, and are tasty chips too. When you can't find Dakota Style Chips! (Just my opinion).

So in conclusion, if you try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips, (if you never have before) and you don't think they're the best potato chips ever, then you are simply buying into the potato chip cartel misinformation campaign!

Sources: Reed Fund Agri-Business Loans Fund and Clark, South Dakota