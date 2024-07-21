Food Favs In South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa

The food fads across the country differ from state to state. In the upper plains, it may seem that our palettes pale in comparison with others.

That being said, do the foods where you live define you? Wow, that's a mouthful! Considering one of South Dakota's favorite nosh is bull testicles.

Get our free mobile app

Jerry Palleschi/Results Radio Jerry Palleschi/Results Radio loading...

Yes, the Rushmore State is known for beef in the form of Chislic and seasoned and deep-fried. They are also made from venison or lamb.

Previously mentioned Rocky Mountain Oysters are an acquired taste. Just ask the locals what the most outrageous South Dakota food is. It's not uncommon to find a dive bar that is serving them.

DarcyMaulsby_Getty Stock / ThinkStock DarcyMaulsby_Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

You can satisfy your sweet tooth with the Czech-influenced Kolache. Just close your eyes and enjoy these fruit and cheese-filled pastries.

Watecha Bowl Watecha Bowl loading...

Plus, all over the state of South Dakota, you will find Indian Tacos. One of the best is right here in Sioux Falls from Watecha Bowl. Great Native American food.

Get our free mobile app

Iowa, where the tall corn grows is of course crazed about corn on the cob. A staple in the state where it's widely available. But the one that confuses me is more in the name. Made-Rite. Huh?

Was The Iconic 'Sloppy Joe' Sandwich Really Invented In Iowa? Getty/Thinkstock/Canva loading...

The loose-meat sandwich is commonly known elsewhere as taverns or Sloppy Joe's but is made with a tomato base. The Iowa Made-Rite's are ground beef with spices, packed on a bun.

The next time you are in Sioux City do yourself a favor and stop by the Miles Inn bar for a Charlie Boy. Same thing but sooooo good!

Pork tenderloin is another food craze in Iowa, but I've always scrunched my nose at a breaded-deep fried top-shelf cut of pork.

Canva Canva loading...

Ham Balls, not to be confused with bull testicles, are an Iowa favorite. A mix of both ground ham and ground beef with graham crackers, tomato sauce, and brown sugar.

Canva Canva loading...

Minnesota may be stereotyped with Tator Tot Hotdish, but there is more coming out of the land of 10,000 lakes, like charcuterie, Korean BBQ, Porketta, and a Jucy Lucy.

Lefse on wooden countertop AmyKerk loading...

The North Star State loves their Lefse too. The traditional Norwegian flatbread is made from potatoes. And, anything made with wild rice.

Sioux Falls South Dakota Brewery Guide As you enjoy your time in Sioux Falls for business or pleasure, don't be afraid to take the time to find out what the locals enjoy. Including the craft breweries. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

South Dakota Foods You Must Try Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!

If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …

Gallery Credit: Ben Davis