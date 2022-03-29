9 Ways To Ruin Your South Dakota Driving Record Did you know that South Dakota uses a points system with your driver's license? Meaning that if you are convicted of a moving violation, get a ticket, you get a certain number of points.

How Many Points Can You Get In South Dakota Before Losing Your License?

Did you know that South Dakota uses a points system with your driver's license? Meaning that if you are convicted of a moving violation, get a ticket, you get a certain number of points.

If those points add up to 15 in one year, or 22 points in two years, you can get your license suspended. Then after the suspension, you'll have to pay application fees and the reinstatement fee.

So, what are the violation that can earn you the most points? Let's find out.

SOURCE: South Dakota Department of Public Safety

Driving Under the Influence - 10 Points

DUI carries the biggest point value. Also, state law requires revocation of license for DUI convictions. DUIs are just bad all around.

Reckless Driving - 8 Points

Reckless driving seems like a pretty self-evident thing. But, if you're the type of person that likes to see the receipts, here's what South Dakota law says:

"Any person who drives any vehicle upon a highway, alley, public park, recreational area, or upon the property of a public or private school, college, or university carelessly and heedlessly in disregard of the rights or safety of others, or without due caution and circumspection and at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger or be likely to endanger any person or property, is guilty of reckless driving." - SD 32-24-1.

Eluding/Attempting to Elude - 6 Points

If you're running away from the cops things have probably gone wrong in several other ways. But to add to your problems you'll get six points added to your license too.

Drag Racing - 6

If you love the movie Grease so much you just have to try to recreate the racing scene, don't. Not just because you look goofy in that leather jacket, but also because it's dangerous and can land you in trouble. If you're caught drag racing you're going to get yourself six points on your license.

Failure to Yield Right of Way - 4 Points

Not only is it dangerous to ignore the right of way of other vehicles, but it's also a quick way to an accident, it can earn you four points on your license.

Improper Passing - 4 Points

Unlike this truck I was behind last weekend, you can't just go around passing every car whenever you want. Passing is usually only allowed in certain instances, like when the yellow line is not solid, and when there are signs that say 'No Passing."

Driving Wrong Side of Roadway - 4 Points

If you're fresh from England you may run into this problem, or if you're not paying attention or being dumb. Drive where you're supposed to drive and you'll avoid these four points.

Stop Sign/Light Violation - 3 Points

I know I'm not in that big of a hurry, but I tend to drive like I'm the only person in the world, so I have to watch out for this one.

Other Moving Violations - 2 Points

That spending ticket may not only cost you money, but it could get you a couple of points on your license. And they can add up quickly if you're a real lead-foot.