A 4K Drone Captures Sioux Falls at It’s Finest [VIDEO]

If you are looking to show off our fine city of Sioux Falls, this is the way to do it. A 4K video drone was flown over Sioux Falls in what looks like perfect weather. Through the spires of the Cathedral and over Falls Park - the namesake of our city.

The skilled folks at TAPP Channel have traveled coast to coast capturing some of the most magnificent cities such as Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Dallas, and more. Their latest video takes them through Sioux Falls and we couldn't be more thrilled.



This 5-minute video is a must-see.

One response from Rick S. says, "I had never thought about visiting South Dakota, but after watching your footage, I feel like I need to visit Sioux Falls!"

