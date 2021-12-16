LOOK: A Bird’s Eye View of Parker, South Dakota

Parker, South Dakota is the county seat of Turner County. Parker is just 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and is the home to more than 1,000 of the most friendly people in South Dakota.
According to Wikipedia, Parker was established at the county seat in 1879 and was incorporated in 1883. Parker was the maiden name of a railroad official's wife. This is just one of many South Dakota town names that are in some way derived from the railroad.
When writing these stories, I typically learn something new. For example, the first Turner County Fair was held in 1880 making it the oldest county fair in South Dakota. I wonder if they had a Tilt-A-Whirl back then?
YouTuber Carsen Bower from South Dakota Drone is back with another eagle-eye video tour. This time he takes us in the sky over Parker. See the Turner County Courthouse, the Turner County Fairgrounds, a trip down Main Street, Parker Ford, Ace Hardware, and the Parker High School and track. Carsen even caught a train going through town.
If you live in Parker, see if you can spot your house!
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the Mount Rushmore state?
According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota. You won't believe which tiny town lands at number one.
Sioux Falls: Then and Now
The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.
Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls
has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls).
We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE
for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!