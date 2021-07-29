A One-of-a-Kind Entertainment Experience Is Coming to Sioux Falls

It's part circus, part magic show, and part freak show, and it's coming to Sioux Falls in August.

Paranormal Cirque will play six shows inside a big top tent in the JCPenney parking lot at the Empire Mall, August 19-21.

The self-proclaimed 'live combined theatre, circus, and cabaret experience' has been described as a 'Halloween-themed Circus' in previous cities where it has appeared.

The official press release on the event promises that this will not be your average circus, but will instead feature acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures, magicians, and more.

But the show isn't for everyone.

Because the theme is a mixture of 'horror with fantasy', no one under the age of 13 will be admitted, and everyone under the age of 17 who attends must be accompanied by an adult.

Show dates and times are:

Thursday, August 19 - 7:30 PM

Friday, August 20 - 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 21 - 6:30 PM

Saturday, August 21 - 9:30 PM

Sunday, August 22 - 5:30 PM

Sunday, August 22 - 8:30 PM

Tickets for the show range from $10 to $50 (plus taxes and fees)

”Food