A county sheriff in South Dakota has been arrested for driving under the influence.

According to Dakota News Now, Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen was pulled over about one mile east of South Shore in Codington County.

Get our free mobile app

Just after 11:00 pm on Friday, Owen was stopped by a Codington County sheriff deputy after he was observed swerving in and out of this lane as he drove on Highway 20 near Round Lake. He was arrested for first offense DUI and making unsafe lane changes.

Owen was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked into the Codington County Detention Center.

According to the South Dakota Sheriff's Association website, Owen has been in law enforcement for 21 years. He has served as the Grant County Sheriff since January of 2011. Before that, he spent the previous ten years in the South Dakota Highway Patrol and also as a deputy in the Grant County Sheriff's Office.